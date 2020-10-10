Monero (XMR) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $115.66 or 0.01023699 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Instant Bitex and OKEx. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $771.45 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,724,154 coins. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bitfinex, BTC-Alpha, B2BX, Coindeal, Livecoin, Bittrex, Bitbns, Coinut, Tux Exchange, Graviex, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Liquid, Ovis, Braziliex, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, Gate.io, Bisq, Stocks.Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, Coinbe, Coinroom, Bithumb, BTC Trade UA, Kraken, Huobi, Poloniex, OKEx, SouthXchange, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Nanex, CoinEx, BitBay, Crex24, Mercatox, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Binance, Instant Bitex, Upbit, Exmo and Bitlish. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

