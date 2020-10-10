Monolith Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12,290.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Monolith has a market cap of $12.03 million and $12,290.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Monolith

Monolith is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

