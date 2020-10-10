Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.74

Shares of Mosaic Capital Corp (CVE:M) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as low as $1.70. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 2,468 shares.

The company has a market cap of $20.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.74.

About Mosaic Capital (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

