Multi-collateral DAI Reaches Market Capitalization of $121.36 Million (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.65 or 0.05027005 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

