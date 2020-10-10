Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $739.75

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $739.75 and traded as high as $779.57. Murray Income Trust shares last traded at $764.00, with a volume of 85,287 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $483.27 million and a PE ratio of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 739.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 746.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

About Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

