MVL Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, MVL has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market cap of $12.97 million and approximately $355,867.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, CoinBene, Cryptology and Cashierest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.89 or 0.05109832 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00053588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,575,109,037 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, UEX, IDEX, Cashierest, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

