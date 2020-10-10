NAGA (NGC) Hits Market Cap of $4.79 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 69.3% against the US dollar. One NAGA token can currently be bought for about $0.0666 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and HitBTC. NAGA has a market cap of $4.79 million and $15,047.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.24 or 0.05041457 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00053918 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00031069 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

