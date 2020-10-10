National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.17.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 4,307.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.