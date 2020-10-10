Nebulas (NAS) Achieves Market Cap of $17.41 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, BCEX, Neraex and Huobi. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $17.41 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.80 or 0.05051946 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00054018 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00031047 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,594,987 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Neraex, Gate.io, LBank, Binance, Allcoin and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.