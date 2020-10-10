Newton Tops One Day Trading Volume of $523,077.00 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Newton has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $523,077.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00249523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00091664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00037567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.01515476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00155316 BTC.

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

