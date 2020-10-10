Next.exchange (NEXT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $601.00

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Next.exchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Crex24 and IDEX. Next.exchange has a total market capitalization of $527,842.77 and $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Next.exchange has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.78 or 0.05034424 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00053894 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00031092 BTC.

About Next.exchange

Next.exchange is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange. Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

