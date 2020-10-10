Nexty Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Nexty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexty has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $2.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexty has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00248636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00091640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00037575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01519306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00156221 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty launched on April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io.

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

