Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.07

Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $5.40. Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 5,550,104 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSF. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.91, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.22.

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

