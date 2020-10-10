Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.28

Northern Bear Plc (LON:NTBR) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.28 and traded as high as $54.87. Northern Bear shares last traded at $54.87, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86.

Northern Bear Company Profile (LON:NTBR)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Building Services Activities segments.

