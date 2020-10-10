Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) is one of 27 public companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Norwegian Cruise Line to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -43.46% -4.47% -1.44% Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors -10.73% 4.74% 1.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Norwegian Cruise Line and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 2 0 3.00 Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors 554 1324 1590 54 2.32

Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.14%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 28.78%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Norwegian Cruise Line has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion $930.23 million 3.68 Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors $2.99 billion $335.32 million 50.17

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line rivals beat Norwegian Cruise Line on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

