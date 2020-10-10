NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVZMY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $64.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.57.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $494.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

