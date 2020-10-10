NPCoin (NPC) Price Tops $0.0345 on Exchanges

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $5,493.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

