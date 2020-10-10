Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 88,645 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,645 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Ribbon Communications worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 300,421 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,614 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 53,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,939 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBBN stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Ribbon Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $577.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $210.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RBBN shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 10,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,931.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $242,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

