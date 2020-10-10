Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 234,033 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 28.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 399,982 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 317.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 45,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24,662 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 94.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

IVR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $514.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 97.93, a current ratio of 97.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

