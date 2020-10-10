Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Translate Bio worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Translate Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 83.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 164.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Translate Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBIO. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $1,318,209.04. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

