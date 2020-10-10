Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,097 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 387,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of ADT worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

ADT stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). ADT had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $429,205,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Likosar sold 77,746 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $777,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,113,739 shares in the company, valued at $21,137,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,081,029 shares of company stock worth $430,810,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

