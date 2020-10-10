Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Seaboard worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 15.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Seaboard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Seaboard by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Seaboard by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,195.51 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $2,614.00 and a 12 month high of $4,450.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($22.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

