Oilex (LON:OEX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Oilex Ltd. (LON:OEX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.07. Oilex shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 15,940,751 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37.

About Oilex (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

