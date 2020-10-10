OmiseGO (OMG) Price Tops $1.74 on Exchanges

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. OmiseGO has a market cap of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, OTCBTC, Neraex and Tokenomy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00012345 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001665 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Crex24, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDCM, Tokenomy, CoinExchange, DDEX, Radar Relay, Koinex, Upbit, Ovis, BX Thailand, GOPAX, BitBay, Cobinhood, Exmo, Coinsuper, FCoin, IDEX, Bit-Z, Hotbit, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Braziliex, TOPBTC, Liqui, TDAX, C2CX, ABCC, Iquant, Poloniex, COSS, AirSwap, Coinone, BitForex, Neraex, BigONE, Fatbtc, ZB.COM, Binance, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinrail, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, OTCBTC, OKEx, Bitbns, Independent Reserve, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Huobi, B2BX, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Coinnest, DragonEX, HitBTC, Zebpay, DigiFinex, CoinEx, IDAX and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

