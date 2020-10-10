Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.43

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $5.29. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 685,979 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31. The company has a market cap of $341.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.57. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.15%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,235,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 125,252 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 25,024 shares during the period. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

