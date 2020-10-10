Orchid Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $100.44 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002407 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.95 or 0.05153803 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031119 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

