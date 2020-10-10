Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Orosur Mining Inc (TSE:OMI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.31. Orosur Mining shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 825,295 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

