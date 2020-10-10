OST Price Tops $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. One OST token can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Coinsuper, Upbit and OKEx. OST has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $22.57 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OST has traded up 71.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00248115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00091443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.77 or 0.01512062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00154640 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,165,269 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official website is ost.com. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, OKEx, IDCM, Huobi, Binance, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

