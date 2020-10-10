Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCC. JMP Securities began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $593,715.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares in the company, valued at $535,770,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,593 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $554,938.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,739,751 shares in the company, valued at $544,077,030.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,501 shares of company stock worth $1,168,654. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.00. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

