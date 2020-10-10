Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $266.37

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.37 and traded as high as $283.90. Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at $280.00, with a volume of 135,456 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 266.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 247.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50.

Pacific Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:PAC)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

