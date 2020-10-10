Pantos Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,245.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Pantos has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $1,245.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Pantos token can now be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00251123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00092698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00038046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.01522351 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00157104 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,650,607 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io.

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

