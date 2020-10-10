Pathfinder Minerals (LON:PFP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Pathfinder Minerals PLC (LON:PFP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.72. Pathfinder Minerals shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 4,188,287 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.50.

In related news, insider Peter Taylor acquired 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,267.08).

About Pathfinder Minerals (LON:PFP)

Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. It intends to mine for minerals, ilmenite, rutile, and zircon. The company holds interests in mining concession licenses that cover approximately 32,000 hectares of land on the Indian Ocean coast of the Zambezia province of Mozambique.

