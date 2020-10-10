PayPie (PPP) Price Tops $0.0080 on Exchanges

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One PayPie token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). PayPie has a total market capitalization of $662,169.62 and approximately $31.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PayPie has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00249249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00091478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00037490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.72 or 0.01511984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00155016 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

