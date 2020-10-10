Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.60

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.60 and traded as low as $20.82. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 9,292 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

In other news, Director William Edwards purchased 9,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $199,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,756 shares in the company, valued at $814,998. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.