PIXEL (PXL) Trading Up 11.9% This Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One PIXEL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $459,581.21 and $405,241.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,337.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.27 or 0.02110336 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00504234 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011433 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

