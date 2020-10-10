Pizza Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. Pizza has a market cap of $571,059.32 and approximately $24,897.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004073 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,851,248 tokens. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE.

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.