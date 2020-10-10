Populous (PPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.14 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Populous has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, LATOKEN and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00249249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00091478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00037490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.72 or 0.01511984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00155016 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bithumb, DragonEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.