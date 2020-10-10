Privatix (PRIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,312.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Privatix has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $69,798.99 and approximately $5,312.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.58 or 0.05086152 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053992 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00031109 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

