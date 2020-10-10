PRIZM (PZM) Tops One Day Volume of $481,763.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded up 66.8% against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $24.85 million and $481,763.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,348.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.98 or 0.02114690 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001163 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00488692 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008963 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,204,897,791 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

