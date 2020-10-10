Profile Utility Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinrail, LBank and Coinnest. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $138,075.97 and $28.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00049252 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,326.61 or 1.00071797 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001416 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00146627 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, LBank, Bit-Z, Coinnest and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

