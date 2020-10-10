Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,054 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.27% of Progyny worth $28,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 133.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 45.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $917,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,861 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $3,095,882.98. Insiders sold 2,384,795 shares of company stock worth $67,084,772 over the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -25.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. Progyny Inc has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

