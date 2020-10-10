ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.01

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.01 and traded as low as $38.80. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $39.14, with a volume of 45,627 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.