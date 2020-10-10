Proton Token (PTT) Market Cap Hits $269,454.87

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Proton Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Proton Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Proton Token has a total market cap of $269,454.87 and $92,719.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $575.44 or 0.05072172 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00053498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031102 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.