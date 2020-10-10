Proton (XPR) Trading 4.4% Higher This Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Proton has a market capitalization of $18.65 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Proton token can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.89 or 0.05109832 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00053588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,319,141 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_.

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

