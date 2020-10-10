QASH Price Tops $0.0394 on Major Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. QASH has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and approximately $237,702.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, EXX, Huobi and GOPAX. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00248241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00091698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.01512848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00154895 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Liquid, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Ethfinex, GOPAX, EXX, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.