Qtum Reaches Market Cap of $223.13 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00020311 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Iquant, Crex24 and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $223.13 million and $203.84 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003842 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,816,632 coins and its circulating supply is 97,297,212 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, DragonEX, Coinone, Iquant, LBank, Coindeal, Livecoin, Bithumb, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, Coinrail, GOPAX, BCEX, Bitbns, Exrates, Liquid, CoinEgg, BitForex, Binance, EXX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Poloniex, Liqui, Allcoin, Huobi, ABCC, OKEx, OTCBTC, BigONE, Upbit, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Crex24, Gate.io, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, HBUS, Ovis, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Bibox, CoinEx and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.