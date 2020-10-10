Quark (QRK) Market Capitalization Tops $8.20 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $1,403.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000341 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 266,764,017 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

