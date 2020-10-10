Qwertycoin (QWC) One Day Volume Tops $3,238.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $504,629.04 and $3,238.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

