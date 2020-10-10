Rapidz (RPZX) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $26,945.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00249249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00091478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00037490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.72 or 0.01511984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00155016 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,253,284 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog.

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.