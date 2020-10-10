Rate3 Achieves Market Cap of $430,910.26 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, FCoin and Ethfinex. Rate3 has a total market cap of $430,910.26 and $144,524.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.01 or 0.05052630 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030989 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HADAX, FCoin, DDEX, DEx.top, BitForex, Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

